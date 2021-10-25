California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 23,666 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $211,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,996,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

