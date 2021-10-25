Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Up 6.8%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.48. Approximately 3,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,256,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 89.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 209.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 239.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 292,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

