Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Evercore

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by Evercore from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.31.

TSE CNQ opened at C$52.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$53.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

