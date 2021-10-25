Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Raymond James increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

NYSE:CP opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

