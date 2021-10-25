Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $288.75

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$288.75 and last traded at C$288.75, with a volume of 1230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$270.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$260.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$252.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.01 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.93 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

