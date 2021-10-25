Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.96 Million

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $116.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.32 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $530.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.38 million to $561.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $723.36 million, with estimates ranging from $682.96 million to $772.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. 196,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,464. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.