Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Desjardins upped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. iA Financial cut Capital Power to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.06.

CPXWF opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Capital Power has a one year low of $21.85 and a one year high of $36.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

