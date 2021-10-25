Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 8,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $22.40. 3,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $496.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

