Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Acquires 139,135 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,135 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.58% of Viper Energy Partners worth $46,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,417,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,828 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 509,193 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 327,263 shares during the period. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

