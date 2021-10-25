Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $36.23 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $36,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Shares of OXM opened at $91.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $92.47. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

OXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.