Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Sells 80,970 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lessened its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,949,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,970 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System comprises approximately 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 4.11% of Columbia Banking System worth $113,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

COLB opened at $35.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 55.30%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

