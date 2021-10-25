CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $337,903.84 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $966,705.52.

On Friday, October 15th, Langley Steinert sold 29,360 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $1,019,379.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $961,387.80.

On Monday, October 11th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88.

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $871,826.20.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $33.89 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.0% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

