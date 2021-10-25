CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 564,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,573. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.83.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 643,566 shares of company stock worth $20,438,084. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

