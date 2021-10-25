CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. CarMax comprises 12.3% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of KMX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.58. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

