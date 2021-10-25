Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.