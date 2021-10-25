Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to report sales of $106.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.90 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CASA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $543.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

In related news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,068,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 1,143,796 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after buying an additional 371,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Casa Systems by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 124,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,251,000. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

