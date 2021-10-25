Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.19.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $168.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $172.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

