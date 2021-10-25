Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $187.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.19.
Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $168.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $172.51.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
