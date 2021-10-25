Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

CLS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 260,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Celestica has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

