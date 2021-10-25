Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.80 Million

Analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to announce sales of $58.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year sales of $235.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $276.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.30 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellebrite DI.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 307,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,120. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $13.24.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

