Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cerner’s earnings. Cerner posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.63. 1,754,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,396. Cerner has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.