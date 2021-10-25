CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$2.80 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CESDF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ATB Capital restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.86.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

