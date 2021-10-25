Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.90 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for about $32.32 or 0.00051508 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $14.90 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00208457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00102945 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

