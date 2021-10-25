ChampionX (CHX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. ChampionX has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. On average, analysts expect ChampionX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 419.90 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChampionX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of ChampionX worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

