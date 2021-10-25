Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,414,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,631 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.42 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

