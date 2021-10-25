Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 133,880 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,880 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Fiserv worth $302,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.18 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.