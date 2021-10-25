Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,316 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,316 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Eaton worth $279,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 309.5% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $201,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $1,131,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Innovative Portfolios boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.6% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $162.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $101.52 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

