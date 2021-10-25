Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 67,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,576,520 shares.The stock last traded at $59.48 and had previously closed at $59.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.70, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

