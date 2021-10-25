Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Research Coverage Started at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.80.

Shares of CVX opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $218.15 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.04. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,621,000 after buying an additional 449,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

