Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Choice Hotels International worth $48,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,018,000 after purchasing an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,379,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 71,368 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

CHH stock opened at $134.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $139.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

