CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNYA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,285,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 522.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 121,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $43.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.83. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $35.58.

