CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 17.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 288.8% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Workday by 53.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $280.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.43. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.62 and a 1 year high of $284.80. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

