CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

