CIBC Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$45.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CSFB dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.80.

Northland Power stock opened at C$40.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.89. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$37.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is presently 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

