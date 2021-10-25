CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after buying an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,267,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,369,000 after purchasing an additional 420,651 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,058,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,790,000 after buying an additional 144,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 197.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

