CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 508 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 149.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,714,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 1,028,302 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 486,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 67,578 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 617,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $67.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

