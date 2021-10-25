CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $153.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $108.73 and a 1 year high of $153.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.