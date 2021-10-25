CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 191,221 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $421.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $437.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.