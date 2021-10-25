CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $209.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

