CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,963,000 after buying an additional 33,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $19,975,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.87. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

