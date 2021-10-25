CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 254,698 Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 254,698 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of SPH stock opened at $16.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.65. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.02%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

