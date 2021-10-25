Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 91.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,079 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,075,000 after purchasing an additional 83,928 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 104,541 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN opened at $107.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

