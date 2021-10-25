Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $599,000 Position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Shift Technologies worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

