Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $334,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM opened at $22.15 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

