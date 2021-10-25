Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,345 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSNL opened at $18.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $841.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative net margin of 60.87% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

