Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,795,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $58.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

