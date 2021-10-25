Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after buying an additional 4,409,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after buying an additional 3,120,341 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after buying an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after buying an additional 1,849,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

