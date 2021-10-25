Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,167 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

