Cipher Capital LP Sells 15,354 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

