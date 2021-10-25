Cipher Capital LP Sells 42,404 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cipher Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,404 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 47,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,934,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,929,000 after purchasing an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.91 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.65.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

