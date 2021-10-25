Citigroup Boosts Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Price Target to GBX 1,710

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 8th.

RDSA opened at GBX 1,770.60 ($23.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of £137.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.30. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,795.20 ($23.45). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,527.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,455.08.

In other Royal Dutch Shell news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,456 ($19.02), for a total transaction of £72,800 ($95,113.67).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

